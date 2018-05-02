Neosho Christian School holds Safety Fair

A safety fair in Neosho brings several agencies from the community to teach students the precautions in different environments.

"I didn't even know if I was going straight, but I could try to maneuver around, but if I was actually drunk my arms wouldn't move like I would like them to," says Jackson Kiem.

Neosho Christian students, like Jackson Kiem are learning the dangers of drunk driving.

"You are also told of the dangers all the time, but you don't know what it's really like,” says Jackson Kiem.

"We want to expose them which is why we bring this simulator or golf cart out here,” says John Lueckenhoff.

"They may see stories on the news about the bad things that happen. We want to empower them and to help them make wise choices in their life so they don't have the consequences of bad choices,” says Terry Lankford.

Agencies from all over the community attended to help students understand the different environments of safety.

"Our goal is to teach our kids to make wise choices. It's extremely important, because everyone needs to know how important this is, no matter how young you are, it's best to know how to be brought up on how dangerous something can be,” says Lankford.

Neosho Christian School is hoping to make this event annual, saying it's important for students to know what to do in dangerous situations.