An NEO professor is arrested on weapon and drug charges.

48 year old Ron Lawson of Vinita is being held on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of meth, public intoxication and obstruction.

Lawson is listed as a business instructor on NEO's website. He was arrested today at the school.

NEO officials say campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office as well as anonymous tips, and took an NEO employee into custody.

They say it was an isolated incident and NEO continues to cooperate with local law enforcement officials.