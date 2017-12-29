MSSU selected for new student loan program

Joplin (MO)- A local university is participating in a new student loan program, aimed at lowering the number of students who default on their loans.

Missouri Southern State University has been selected by the U.S. Department of Education as one of 51 schools to take part in this experiment. In the program, students who take out a federal loan for the 2017 fall semester will be eligible to receive counseling for the next three

years to better educate them about their finances and student loans.

The hope is that if students are better educated, they'll be less likely to default. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 1 in 6 borrowers were in default on $56 billion in student debt.

MSSU is the only school from the state of Missouri to participate in the experiment.