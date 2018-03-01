MSSU holds Teacher Education Career Fair

Missouri Southern education majors had an event geared toward them this afternoon.

Students from MSSU's School of Education took the time to talk to schools looking for future teachers in this year's education career fair.

"The Teacher Education Career Fair has a long standing tradition at Missouri Southern State University and we love this event, because it's a partnership between the Teacher Education Department and the school districts around the Four State area,” says Alex Gandy, director of Career Services.

The fair also hosts a wide range of grade levels and types of schools for future teachers to look into.

"The type of employers we typically see here are K-12 districts. We also have a couple of cooperatives as well as private schools and charter schools,” says Gandy.

Unlike most career fairs, this event is just for those who want to work for a school district next fall.

"We intentionally separate our Teacher Education Career Fair from our general career fair, because these school districts who attend have a very specific set of criteria that they're looking for in any of our applicants. So they're looking for specific certification and grade levels."

For Maggie Beachner, an assistant professor in the School of Education, she thinks Wednesday's event was a success.

"We just had a comment from one of the employers that said that this is the best career fair they've ever been to and so that's that's always exciting feedback to hear,” says Beachner.

And she is happy to see the some of the students get ready for that next step in their careers.

"It's really exciting to see them come all dressed up and with their resumes. And ready to talk to employers. This is what it's all about,” says Maggie Beachner.