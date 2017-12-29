MSSU has big plans for 2018

Joplin (MO)- Money is front and center for the MSSU as a whole as the new year begins.

A $10 million dollar fundraising campaign will soon be underway for the Missouri Southern Foundation. That's the goal for renovating Joplin's former library building into a new satellite campus.

"We don't know for certain which programs will be there. But there's a sort of competition on campus to see what's the right fit,” says Dr. Alan Marble, MSSU President.

Meanwhile construction on campus is focusing on Nixon Hall, which will connect to the recently renovated Reynolds Hall through a skywalk. And Pres. Dr. Alan Marble says work to build additional residence halls may not be far off.

"We have a waiting list for on campus housing so we'll have to be doing that sometime in the next couple of years. I'm looking at a stadium renovation at the football field,” says Dr. Alan Marble.

He says the effort traces back to the 2006 study recommending improvements. And the transition is underway to lump all common student fees into one total tuition bill. Normally costs that come on top of tuition, MSSU wants to make the cost of education easy to understand.

"All these things are now no extra charge. What university in the world has a rec center fee, activity center fee, or health center fee that's included in tuition. And the tuition is still lower than the competitors that add that on, “says Dr. Alan Marble.

That launches this fall.