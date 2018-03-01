MO state auditor Nicole Galloway visits Lamar HS

Missouri state auditor Nicole Galloway visited Lamar High School on Wednesday.

"I am here at Lamar School District to recognize the fact that they're cyber aware, meaning that they have a policy in place to notify parents, families, faculty, and staff if there is in fact a data breach and the personal information of the students is compromised,” says Nicolle Galloway.

"If any of our students' information happens to be compromised, then the district will follow policies and procedures to present that information to parents,” says Zach Harris, Lamar Schools superintendent.

Galloway commends Lamar for its effort and believes more school districts should consider doing something similar.

"School districts need personal information on kids to serve these kids but they also have to proactively protect it so it doesn't fall into the wrong hands,” says Galloway.



"I think it's important for any parents and their student to know that any information submitted to the school district is kept in a safe way,:” says Harris.

A child or teenager's social security number, for example, may be more at risk for being compromised than one may think.

"There is a huge black market for kids' social security numbers because as kids and as parents we're not monitoring their credit score like we do with adults. So, a kid's credit can be ruined before they ever get started in life,” says Galloway.