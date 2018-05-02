MO lawmakers have a long to-do list before deadline

From prescription drug costs to raising gas taxes, Missouri lawmakers still have a long "to-do" list and a deadline that's growing closer and closer.

There are several issues dealing with - of course - money. That starts with a chance for some customers to save cash at the pharmacy.

"One of them I take has got a $375 co-pay, I don't know how people can make it without insurance,” says Lawrence Thomas.

Lawrence Thomas and other Missouri patients could get some relief with House Bill 1542.

"Get the price of medicine down,” says Thomas.

It's passed the House but not the Senate. And then there's a potential gas tax hike, an extra 10 cents to fund transportation projects.

"We don't want toll roads in Missouri that's been pretty obvious, so we still feel like this is the best answer to funding,” says MO Rep. Bill Reiboldt.

A special committee spent months in 2017 looking at options. Lawmakers are expected to consider the tax this week. But even if it passes, the measure would still require approval by voters statewide. And that may still be just a stepping stone.

"Going into the future it would probably be a different type of tax, a user fee, more electric cars and this type of situation,” says Bill Reiboldt.

And even the state budget still isn't final, with a half billion dollar funding difference between the House and Senate versions.

"Sit down and hash out the difference between the House position and the Senate position,” says MO Rep. Cody Smith.

Medical marijuana is also on the list. The House voted just today to allow primarily terminal patients access to smokeless marijuana. The Senate has not yet taken that issue up. It all has to be decided by May 18th - that's just two and a half weeks away.