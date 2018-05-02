Missouri steps up impaired driver enforcement

Between proms and graduation, May is an exciting month for teenagers, but it can also be a dangerous one as well.

Several local and state law enforcement agencies in Missouri will be conducting high visibility saturation patrols to catch impaired or distracted young drivers. 53 people have died, and 184 have been seriously injured in accidents involving drivers under the age of 21 in the last three years in Missouri.

Officers will also be checking to make sure young drivers are buckling up.