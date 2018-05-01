Missouri considered one of the most fun states, study finds
MISSOURIU (KSDK) - A study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, the Show Me State has something else to latch onto — being fun. Yes, you read that correctly; Missouri ranks as one of the country's most exciting places. Narrowly beating our neighbors to the north, Michigan and Wisconsin, Missouri was listed as the 14th most fun state. Illinois ranked as the fifth most fun state.
WalletHub compared each of the 50 states across 26 different metrics to rank the fun factor, which included things like movie ticket cost and casinos per capita. The state of Missouri ranked as most fun in the following categories:
19th – Restaurants per Capita
14th – Movie Theaters per Capita
18th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita
10th – Amusement Parks per Capita
9th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita
20th – Fitness Centers per Capita
27th – Access to National Parks
19th – Casinos per Capita
10th – Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments
Not included in the metrics was the 'Nightlife' ranking, which put Missouri at no. 17 and Illinois at no. 3.
Additionally, St. Louis ranked at no. 14 in WalletHub's study for the most fun cities in 2017. As a city, St. Louis was put at no. 25 for entertainment value, no. 15 for nightlife and no. 9 for overall cost and expenses. Kansas City, Mo., was put at no. 36 and Springfield, Mo., was put at no. 76.