Missouri community mourns death of boy hit by school bus

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KOLR10) - A community in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is grappling with the sudden death of a little boy.

The 10-year-old was killed in an accident involving his school bus. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the student was new to the district.

Apparently, he didn't have the bus schedule, missed his bus and was running up the street when he tripped and fell.

Sadly, he was the run over by the school bus and killed.

"At first I didn't think that it was him until these kids were going on about it being him, and that's when I just started breaking down and I got upset because I told him I'd see him tomorrow and play with him and I didn't get to," Brent Hall, the victim's friend, said.

A prayer vigil was held Friday night in the boy's honor. Grief counselors will be available for students next week.