Miami Public Library preps for book sale

The Miami Public Library is gearing up for its spring book sale.

The event will be held this Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm at the library. Gay Fairchild, administrative librarian, says this is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it helps them with its daily operations. Books will be sold for 50 cents for paperback and a dollar for hardcovers. Fairchild says there are a variety of books for sale.

"We have books out of the library fiction, non fiction, there's children books just anything you could possibly want we have it,” says Gay Fairchild.

Fairchild says they are hoping the community comes out to support them. If you have any questions about the event you can call the library at 918-541-2292.