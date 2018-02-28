McDonald County jail to expand and tighten security after last years escape

The McDonald County Jail will be receiving needed improvements.

Two inmates escaped last year. While they were quickly recaptured, the jail would obviously like to avoid incidents such as this. Plans are also set in motion to replace a decade-old camera system in the jail.

The McDonald County Jail is filled to the brim with inmates and now it is time for expansion.

"We have 32 beds and currently and we were averaging last year 48 inmates a day,” says Michael Hall, McDonald County Sheriff.

"The funds that we had are limited but we try to do as much as possible to bring them to today's standards and we're as close to it as we can get,” says John Bunch, McDonald Co. Eastern Commissioner.

However, McDonald County will still be paying attention to the current facility.

"We had to almost rebuild a large portion of the jail that was already there including the administrative side before we can get a start on the cells,” says John Bunch.

"The renovation is the big thing because we have the new part and the new stuff but we got to make sure all the old stuff still works too and that's one of the things. They're going to be renovating the locks, lights, they're even going to the point of they're going to redo the lighting and stuff to get it energy efficient and redo the sinks and the toilets and stuff like that,” says Michael Hall.

The jail will be receiving new security cameras to replace units that are over ten years old.

"You know, having ten year newer cameras is like having a ten year newer phone. You've got lots more bells and whistles, we got much more we can look at, better resolution, stuff like that,” says Michael Hall.



Security will also be tightened in response to two inmates escaping in 2017.

"Some of the shower areas where they've gone through before, the new part is reinforced and doesn't have as big of openings behind it as the old part did,” says Hall.

Once the older part of the jail is remodeled, they'll be able to hold double the amount of inmates. The construction can also create jobs because the sheriff's department will also likely bring in more staff.