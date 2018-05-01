May is National Mobility Awareness Month

Most of us take our ability to get around for granted. But that's not the case for people living with disabilities.

Chip Hailey is vision impaired, but that doesn't keep him from fighting for the rights of people with disabilities from achieving being out on their own and making a difference in their community. He's the public policy advocate for the Independent Living Center and believes it's vital to keep the needs of people with disabilities in the minds of lawmakers.

"To ensure the independence of people with disability assisting them to remain independent in their own home or to be able to provide them with the type and quality of services and programs that will enable them to be independent,” says Chip Hailey.

But helping to keep clients independent is only part of what this organization does. The center also helps counsel employers on how to make their business as accessible as possible for employees as well as for customers living with disabilities.

"So we talk to them about door widening that's something that's really big and really important, we talk to them about the flooring, a lot of times like a higher carpet or a shag is impossible to move through if you have any kind of wheel that you're using, we talk to them about automatic doors, we talk to them about desks that they're the right height,” says Ali O'Dell.