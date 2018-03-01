Man arrested on charges of kidnapping

A man is arrested on charges of kidnapping and aggravated child endangerment after Columbus police found two underage girls in his car.

28 year old Nathan R. Belcher of Carl Junction is currently being held at the Jasper County Jail without bond.

Just before 4 o'clock Sunday morning, a Columbus police officer conducted a traffic stop. Belcher and two girls ages 10 and 15 were in the car. Authorities determined the girls were not related to him.

He was released from the scene and the officers returned the girls to their parents.



As officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office looked into the incident, they filed an arrest warrant for Belcher to continue the investigation. Yesterday, Cherokee County detectives and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested Belcher.