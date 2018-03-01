Man arrested after driving stolen car into a house

A man is behind bars today, accused of driving a stolen vehicle into a house.

Dakota Parkhurst was arrested for driving while intoxicated, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with a stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Parkhurst was driving a 2010 Ford E-250 van reported stolen from Aurora when he failed to negotiate a curve at Goetz and Willow Lane. Officers say he went back across the roadway and drove off the road on the east side.

The van then rolled and hit two parked pickup trucks in the driveway of a residence on the 1300 block of North Goetz before hitting the home. The house suffered structural damage, including a partially collapsed wall to the garage.

Parkhurst tried to flee from the van on foot but he was quickly apprehended.