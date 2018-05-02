Local law firm offers scholarships to graduating Four States students

Some Four State graduating high school seniors could earn some money for next fall.

The Law Offices of Bishop and Hayes will donate $3,000 dollars in scholarship money to ten different students across the area. To qualify for the scholarship program students must be graduating in May from a Four State or Springfield area school district and must be attending collegiate classes this upcoming fall.

The deadline to apply is June 1st.

"And so we wanted to give maybe some kids who may not have the opportunity to go or are struggling and figure out how they were going to be able to go. It’s just something extra, something special that could help them achieve that goal,” says Brad Bishop.

Winners of the scholarship will be announced on June 15th. To apply visit the law firm's website.