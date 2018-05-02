Leggett and Platt at MSSU

Missouri Southern students get the chance to meet with potential future employers.

The Leggett and Platt manufacturing company paid a visit to the university this afternoon. The presentation featured internal auditors, accountants, and other tax experts. The representatives wanted to share with students that it may not be as scary as they think to work for the company post-graduation.

"We're trying to target people with accounting degrees and maybe finance degrees. There are literally hundreds of jobs that are open to those types of people that are going for those degrees,” says Sarah Bentz.

And Bentz knows how it feels to be in the students' shoes -- she was just recently hired by Leggett and Platt after graduating from college. She says all accounting and finance students should start to "put their best foot forward" looking toward the job market now.