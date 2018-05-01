Kozy Kamp hoping for better start to canoe season

After a couple seasons of bad spring weather, McDonald County's Kozy Kamp is looking to have a different start to canoe season.

The weather, especially during this weekend has been moderately fair for water sports. Manager Rylan Lett said this weekend was the first great turnout of the year, which is early, as compared to previous years, when the season didn't start until after Memorial Day.

"In 2015 we had 8 floods total. One of which took out one of our buildings, our office,” says Rylan Lett.

For the past several years, spring has not been so gracious for floating and campground sites.

"Flooding greatly impacts us on April through later May,” says Rylan Lett.

Sometimes all the way to summer.

"It just really puts a damper on Memorial Day weekend,” says Lett.

But this year is already is looking up.

"It's a bit of a change from normal past years where we've had all that rain and flooding. It's nice to see business picking up so early,” says Lett.

Rylan Lett and his family owns several resort and campground properties along Elk River: Ginger Blue Resort, Elk River Floats and Wayside Campground in Noel, and the newest addition, Kozy Kamp.

"We work very well together, the four of us. And we have a great group of staff,” says Rylan Lett.

All of which are already seeing people visit the campsites. And the Lett family is getting ready for the bigger crowds they expect this summer.

"Mostly it's been little stuff, like fixing up the campground a little bit. Planting trees here and there. Cleaning. It's mostly cleaning,” says Lett.

Looking forward to an early start for the camps.

"I think we are going to have a great season,” says Lett.

The Lett family bought Kozy Kamp only a few months ago. They are looking to liven up the camp and make all their properties along the Elk River big summer getaways spots.