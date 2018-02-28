Keeping school security up to date

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National tragedies, like the recent Parkland school shooting in Florida, are reminding Southwest Missouri school leaders the importance of keeping security up-to-date.

Nearly every school in the Four States has at least some sort of surveillance cameras. But they're not much of use if you don't maintain them properly. Here's how one school is keeping their equipment in check.

Hidden or in plain sight-- security cameras in schools aren't a surprising feature anymore.

"They allow us real time monitoring in the instance that we need that. Also if we need to go back and review something we have the ability to do that as well,” says David Pyle, "Over the years we have made upgrades to it to increase the capacity of storage of video, also if we identify an area where we feel like it needs to be better monitored we can add cameras."

But they won't do the job if you just set and forget your cameras.

"I think that anytime you implement a security measure you then have to be diligent in maintaining it,” says David Pyle.

It starts with the lens.

"You want to make sure the cameras are clean periodically, are they even aiming at the right spot? So we have a lot of cameras that are sitting outdoors and wind and rain and dirt and dust just completely play havoc on the casing,” says John Motazedi, CEO of SNC2.

Also, be sure to keep them timely.

"You also have the whole issue with time zones and daylight savings and do you actually have the camera set on the correct time to record,” says John Motazedi.

If motion sensored, up the sensitivity.

"You want to make sure that those settings are sensitive enough so when somebody is moving into the frame or into the field that they're actually working,” says John Motazedi.

And update what you paid for.

"A lot of the cameras now have code and software that can be updated that can improve some imaging, improve some of how it functions, better features better options,” says John Motazedi.

And for what cameras may not catch, people still could.

"I will say though they're definitely no substitute for active supervision by our staff and by our students,” says David Pyle.

Since opening the high school in 2000, Carl Junction administrators have updated to newer cameras several times and have added more cameras throughout the property over the years.