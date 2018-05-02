Kansas lawmakers deciding on higher ed funding

Kansas lawmakers are working to finalize how they'll spend your tax dollars.

As budget discussion continue here at the Capitol, lawmakers are looking to restore some of the cuts made to the university system. But how much they'll restore is still the question.

People crowded into this room at the Capitol as a joint budget committee works to find common ground on a number of topics.

"We have a long way to go in this process,” says State Sen. Carolyn McGinn.

Across the street from the Capitol.... Kansas Board of Regent President Blake Flanders is watching one topic closely.

"Our advocacy is for the entire cuts to be restored," says Flanders.

In 2016, the university system took a 4 percent cut... which resulted in the loss of about 24 million dollars.

"Tuition then has went higher,” says Flanders.

Recently, Pittsburg State University announced it was cutting 19 positions due to the lack of money from the state. Lawmakers in the House and Senate both passed budget bills restoring different amounts to the university system.

"At this point, neither chamber has moved from their respective position,” says State Rep. Troy Waymaster.

The House's plan would give $12 million dollars to higher education. House budget chairman Representative Troy Waymaster says that's all the state can afford right now.

"We obviously want to go back and revisit that in the next legislative session and see where the revenues are coming at,” says Waymaster.

The Senate's plan give the system almost $18 million dollars back the universities.

"They're just trying to get some of their base budget back,” says McGinn.

The legislative session comes to an end on Friday. Lawmakers say they could have a budget agreement in place as early as tomorrow.

Some other areas lawmakers are trying to find common ground on include how much money to give to the Department of Corrections.