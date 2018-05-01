K-State couple named Kansas Humanitarians of the Year

A prominent Kansas State University couple is named Kansas Humanitarians of the Year.

Jack and Donna Vanier were honored at the capitol this morning. Their three kids accepted the award on their behalf.

K-State football coach Bill Snyder and university president Richard Myers talked about how the couple helped transform the university. Snyder recalled a time when the Vaniers helped pay for a construction project at the football stadium which the university couldn't afford.

Myers talked about how the couple donated $60 million dollars to K-State in 2014. The couple has also funded numerous scholarships at the university for at-risk students.

"What they've done throughout their giving history was hopefully to provide opportunities to kids who may not have a chance to reach their potential,” says John Vanier.

The couple also funded scholarships at St. John's Military School and a Children's Center in Salina.