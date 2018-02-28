Joplin school board discusses safety training in light of recent shootings

School safety is one of the many things discussed at tonight's Joplin school board meeting.

They discussed current policy and ways to improve it. In fact in coming months they plan to train a team that will consist of four or five people who work for the district, to be prepared in case of an incident.

The school is already extremely vigilant in ensuring our future generation is well protected while in class. They monitor WiFi, emails, as well as social media for any possible threats. Substitutes also receive training on how to handle active shooter situations as well as be assigned a full-time teacher to help them. School leaders are always watching for signs something may be going on.

"Right now we have trained school resource officers that are also part of the Joplin Police Department and they're mentally prepared and properly armed and that is their focus,” says Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent.