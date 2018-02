Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - Radcliff was last seen in the area of the 101 N. Range Line in Joplin on February 25th. She was wearing a blue and green tie dye shirt, dark blue jeans, black and red jacket, and white converse shoes. If you have any information on Radcliff, please contact the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131.