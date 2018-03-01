Joplin PD arrests thousands last year according to internal affairs reports

The Joplin Police Department arrests thousands of people last year according to their internal affairs report.

Joplin police officers arrested seven thousand people in the year 2017. And despite experiencing staffing issues arrest numbers are actually up.

"We were pretty constantly short but the calls don't stop,” says Cpt. Trevor Duncan.

And some of those calls were pretty serious.

"In 2017 we actually saw violent crime rise pretty substantially and property crime decrease,” says Cpt. Trevor Duncan.

The annual internal affairs report tracks everything from arrests made to how many times they pointed a gun at someone, in case some training should take place.

"So we track our numbers yearly to make sure that we're within policy look for trends that are troubling to see if we need to change training,” says Cpt. Trevor Duncan.

"When you look back on the year there's pros and cons to things especially in policing, you're always learning,” says Cpl. Michael Gauss.

The department used "some level of force" 158 times during an arrest. Of those 158 times, only 18 of them resulted in them pointing a gun at someone.

"That is when an officer actually points their firearm at a person, usually giving them commands or orders, you know, there's some things that happened where they're concerned for their safety so they have to point their firearm,” says Cpt. Trevor Duncan.

Last year the department responded to more than 85 thousand calls for service and made more than seven thousand arrests.

"The main priority is citizen safety, making sure you're watching over the community,” says Cpl. Michael Gauss.

"At the end of the day our use of force numbers are very low, we don't see any patterns that are concerning, we see that we're on pace with previous years, with that being said we see that our arrests are up,” says Cpt. Trevor Duncan.

The departments arrests resulted in more than 16 thousand criminal charges. They're pleased with arrest numbers rising, but use of force numbers going down.