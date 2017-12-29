Joplin man found dead during crash investigation in Oregon

A Joplin man is found dead on the side of an Oregon highway while officers were investigating an unrelated traffic crash.

Robert Michael Mckinney's body was found by authorities in Bend, Oregon about 50-yards south of the crash scene. McKinney's body was in a shallow ditch that was not visible from the roadway.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time, but Lieutenant Clint Burliegh says it does not appear to be of criminal nature. McKinney did have a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court last month.

McKinney was arrested in November for alleged third-degree theft, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal trespassing in Crook County, Oregon.