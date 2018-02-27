Joplin HS senior wins Golden Lion award

Joplin High School is the home turf for our latest Golden Lion award winner.

For Kylie Shelton of Joplin, it isn't all fun and games.

"Some days I'll be playing Uno or some days, I'm doing homework,” says Kylie Shelton.

But this morning playing cards is an important lesson for some of her fellow students.

"It's just like social skills and interacting with one another and playing a game. It builds teamwork and things like that,” says Shelton.

And then there are the monthly outings with the JHS special education kids.

"We pair them up with general ed kids and we just go hang out and have some fun, usually eat somewhere, sometimes we'll go do things like see a movie or we'll go shopping for each other, like on Christmas they went and bought each other gifts and that was really fun,” says Shelton.

JHS teacher Julie McCain points out Kylie's involvement doesn't stop there.

"She gets to build relationships with them and then she's also our Peer Buddy president. She's done a lot of stuff for me this year, she's done a lot of things for fundraisers,” says Julie McCain.

Kylie considers the time she puts into Peer Buddies an investment.

"It's very rewarding, the kids just have such excitement to see you every time,” says Kylie Shelton.



And there's more in her connection to education. Kylie spent her sophomore summer tutoring elementary school students and is a grade school cadet teacher this year. And she's one of just five JHS seniors who will also graduate with their associate's degree.

"I got all my general education classes out of the way,” says Shelton.

She's headed to Missouri Southern State University, and may be using her experiences in the future.

"I want to get my degree in education. I haven't decided yet if I want to go into special education or not but that's definitely something I’m considering,” says Shelton.