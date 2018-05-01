Joplin HS graduates first class of four years at the new school

Four years ago, Joplin High School seniors were graduating from the temporary school at Northpark Mall. Fast forward to 2018, and they're first to graduate with all four years at the new school.

They've had a completely different experience than most previous students. It's a contrast that senior Truman Lankford can appreciate.

"This is like high tech and the other one was like old,” says Truman Lankford.

Truman Lankford had spent quite a bit of time in the former JHS auditorium and loves the replacement. And he likes to see visitors' reactions the first time they're on campus.

"They see this building and wow it's phenomenal - it's something I've never seen before,” says Lankford.

He's one of the 515 seniors walking the halls of Joplin High School these days. The Class of 2018 were just freshmen on September 2, 2014 when the new school opened.

"It was very scary honestly,” says Lexi Patterson.

A big campus still under construction on that first day. But Lexi Patterson got used to it and the big changes that came with it.

"There's a barn door that slides and i feel like that makes the class more open and sometimes we go out in the hallway and do hands on activities,” says Patterson.

"It's flexible and I think that's the biggest thing the building can accommodate individual students needs,” says Brandon Eggleston, JHS Principal.

From the tables and desks lining the hallways to Think Tanks and even a coffee shop. Individual laptops mean few if any textbooks but a host of digital options, a peek into the future that Cassie Chandler to ready to embrace.

"There are so many opportunities at Joplin High School, it's really given me a jump into what I'll be doing in the future,” says Cassie Chandler.

For Cassie, the nursing program at Missouri State University. She and other Joplin seniors will have their finals on May 10th and 11th - just nine days left.