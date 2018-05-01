News

Joplin council is down a seat

By: Gretchen Bolander

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 07:36 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 07:36 PM CDT

The Joplin city council is down by one, and members will likely wait until next week to take applications for those interested in filling the seat.

Council members are expected to discuss the vacancy at their regular meeting next Monday and then open up the process for those interested. 

Newly elected member Joshua Bard resigned twice this month. The first came after the city attorney raised concerns about his eligibility to serve due to a felony drug conviction. Bard rescinded that the next day but sent in a second letter of resignation after a court case was filed over the issue.

