Joplin Convention and Trade Center closes

The closing of the Joplin Convention and Trade Center leaves local groups scrambling to find other space.

There are a wide range of events held there - everything from trade shows to prom. And now many of those like the Joplin Amateur Hamfest are having a tough time finding the right replacement.

"We used 30 thousand square feet at that trade center and there's just nothing around,” says Jim Scott.

Prompting the annual gathering of ham radio operators to move down the street to the much smaller Jack Lawton Webb Trade Center.

"So we're going to have to reduce the size of the event; historically we've brought between 800 and 1000 people to town for the weekend,” says Jim Scott.

The Joplin Trade Center has hosted national speakers, animal shows, and even prom. Two Friends and Junk was the final event last weekend but is already worried about where they'll go next.

"They do two shows a year and of their four locations Joplin is one of the more profitable for them. So they're scrambling to see what they can do,” says Patrick Tuttle.

Workers at the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau is helping groups look for a new site, but add options are limited.

"We're very short on meeting space right now throughout the entire community with the old Holiday Inn, the old Doubletree project shut down, that's a lot of space we dont have there and losing the trade center also,” says Patrick Tuttle.

Keeping events in Joplin is the goal.

"They do produce hotels rooms, they produce people who are buying gas and eating at our restaurants. So it's very important to get those here in any way we can,” says Patrick Tuttle.

They add state associations who have had Joplin events in the past had outgrown space here, even before the closing, leaving a void they'd like to fill in the future. The Joplin Convention and Trade Center held its final event last weekend with no word on when or if it will reopen.