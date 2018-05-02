Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office takes back 300 pounds of medications

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office has taken in more than 300 pounds of prescription medications through the Drug Take Back Program.

This past weekend was the National Drug Take Back Event, and on Friday, 9 bags of medication were dropped off. Saturday, the sheriff's office saw even more dropped off. In the past 6 months, 12 boxes, or 300 pounds of medication have been collected, which is a significant number of pills staying off the streets and in the right hands.

"Yeah, we greatly appreciate the community and their support and how they go about handling medication, and we appreciate that they do it in this manner, and we can safely dispose of it for them,” says Matthew Terry.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office will take back drugs at their drop off boxes, including in the Joplin courthouse or Joplin city hall.