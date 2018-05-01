Integris Grove Hospital launches community paramedic program

Integris Grove Hospital is hoping to impact its patients in a special way with the launch of a new program.

I spoke with hospital president Robert Rupp and he says they have been working on this project for the past two years. The program is geared towards offering patients at-home care services for free.

A community paramedic program is how the Integris Grove Hospital is taking its health care to the next level.

"Patients that maybe aren't homebound medicare says they can't have home health, so those patients fall out of that criteria of being able to have home health,” says Meghan Geiar.

Meghan Geiar, RN case manager, says this is one of the benefits of the services they are now offering.

“So we are able to go out and see them at home and they are able to continue with their current lifestyle, being able to go and dance with their loved ones like they typically do, they don't have to stay at home they can be active,” says Meghan Geiar.

Geiar also adds their services are offered to people that don't have insurance as well. She says before leaving the program, participants must meet certain qualifications.

"They remained out of the hospital, they also understood their diagnoses, their medications, they were able to retell us why they would use certain medications,” says Meghan Geiar.

The hospital's president Robert Rupp says one of the major reasons this program was launched is to prevent people from over utilizing hospital resources when care can be provided to them at home.

"So far we've had great success we've found that we've had several incidents that we've prevented,” says Robert Rupp.

He adds most of the people in the program are older, so they require special attention.

"We've talked to them about making sure they have basic needs like food, and electricity, and heat, and air and those kind of things, so we've find a way we can get out there and check on those folks,” says Robert Rupp.

Rupp says they currently have 8 former patients utilizing the program. He adds he hopes to expand the program in the future with more patients becoming participants.