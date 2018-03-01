H.O.S.A. at Pitt State

Teenagers from across the Sunflower State interested in the field of healthcare have been on the PSU campus this week.

H.O.S.A. is an organization that high school students throughout Kansas join to help them get into occupations in healthcare. The state spring meeting for that group was held in Pittsburg.

High school junior Rachel Ruiz says members of the organization had the chance to compete against other group members in a variety of skills.

"We have CPR and first aid, we have EMT, we have different events that you take a test on and see how you do based on your skills in that,” says Ruiz.

Ruiz is planning on going to medical school in a few years.