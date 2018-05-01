Hope 4 You donates $17k to area hospitals

A local organization donates $17 thousand dollars to area hospitals in the Four States.

"Hope 4 You" is a breast cancer foundation that raises money all year to donate to hospitals in the area. Funds help pay for mammograms for cancer patients who are uninsured or underinsured.

Monday, five thousand dollars was given to Mercy Hospital Joplin as well as Freeman Health System.

"I am a survivor, twice, breast cancer once and I truly believe early detection is key and I just want to make sure we have all survivors, no victims,” says Sharon Clark, president of Hope 4 You.

Other smaller hospitals like Barton County Memorial Hospital and Labette Health also received $1 thousand dollars each.