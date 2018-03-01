Holt to retire in 2019

After nearly three decades on the job, the Jasper County collector has decided to retire.

Steve Holt has spent 29 years as the elected official in charge of collecting state and local taxes. He's seen a lot of changes in that time and has served as the president of state and national groups, including the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers and Finance Officers.

Holt adds one of the biggest changes has been switching to electronic systems and online access.

"Of course we've got everything more automated. We're we are using more bar codes now instead of we used to key them in on the register,” says Steve Holt.

Holt still has a year left until the current term ends on March 1st, 2019.