High School Entrepeneur

Some teens work summer jobs for spending money, but one Webb City High School student has his own business.

The warm weather means one thing for Adam Simpson: it's time to get to work.

"Well my business is booming for sure. Over the past week I've got nine landscaping job quotes and I got them all, so I'll be pushed back for a week to ten days for sure by doing them. And then after school I try to work that in as well. I'm averaging six to seven lawns after school each day,” says Adam Simpson.

The sixteen year old, honor roll student owns Simpson Lawn Care and has been mowing since he was only twelve.

“Last year I did about seven hundred lawns mowing wise, that's not including landscaping jobs, so seven hundredth my busy time is June, July, August, September,” says Adam Simpson.

He's used what he's earned to buy the equipment he needs to make lawns look good.

“My dad helped me buy the mower, and we went from there. Made money. I got all the other equipment, the trailer, and the truck,” says Adam Simpson.

Adam has mowed for real estate agencies, local businesses, and dozens of homes. Monday afternoon he mowed for his family's funeral home and while he is related to management, that isn't the main reason he was hired.

“He does excellent work. He's meticulous. He works really well until the job is well done and I've heard no complaints,” says Randy Nace.

Adam enjoys having his own schedule and has no plans to give up his business anytime soon.

“I think I should do this throughout college for sure. It's a good source of income and then, I set my own hours and do what I want. Eventually I can hire out another crew or add another crew to the fleet,” says Adam Simpson.