Help needed to identify human skeletal remains

JENKINS, Mo. - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying skeletal human remains that were found in a rural area in Jenkins, MO.

Jenkins is about 14 miles Northeast of Cassville in Barry County.

The Sheriff's Office estimates the remains have been there for 2 to 5 years, but lab results are still pending.

The skeletal remains had jewelry with it, pictured above. The rubber watchband is NEFF brand. The Sheriff's Office hopes by releasing photos of the jewelry that someone can identify the victim.

If you have any information in this case please call the Barry County Sheriff's Office at 417-847-6556.