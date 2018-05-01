Har-Ber Village Museum making big plans for 50th anniversary

Special events and programming are coming in honor of the Har-Ber Village Museum celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Amelia Chamberlain, executive director, says they will be celebrating this accomplishment with a variety of activities and programs during the next 5 months. One of the first events the village is gearing up for is its book and film discussion series featuring each decade from the 50's to 2000's.

This will involve the museum holding discussions for community members to come out and participate in. She says they are encouraging people to get involved.

"It's a really neat way to get together with people from the community and discuss a variety of different topics, we are looking at civil rights issues. We are looking at women aging and their role in society through all of these books dreams and imagination,” says Chamberlain.

Chamberlain says if you are interested you should contact the museum immediately to become a participant in the series. The first meeting is scheduled for May 17th.