Grove sees increase in tourism

Tourism in the city of Grove is on the rise.

I spoke with Grove city Chamber President Donnie Crain and he says they have been working hard to make this happen. He says last year tourism was up 15% from 2016, and this year they are up about 5%.

"It's just a beautiful place in the foothills of the Ozarks,” says David Hale.

David Hale, owner of Honey Creek Outdoors, opened his business two years ago and says Grove has become a home for him.

“The people by in large around the Grove Grand Lake area are second to none as far as hospitality niceness. We hear it all the time here from fisherman that come all the way from the United States,” says David Hale.

Hale is one of many business owners in the city of Grove contributing to tourism growth in the city. Donnie Crain says they are able to tabulate this after obtaining tax collection data.

“We have a hotel motel tax and so we can see what the collections are for that data to determine you know whether it's moving up or down, same thing with other sales tax collections purchases made at local stores,” says Donnie Crain.

Crain says Grove is a travel and tourism centered community and the Chamber partners with many of its businesses to ensure the trend stays.

"We'll have special promotions when we have different things and events in town for example this past weekend we had the Bass Master Elite to give special incentives to put up signs and different things so they felt very welcome,” says Crain.

He says overall the Chamber is pleased with tourism growth.

“We are just looking for new ways to expand it and grow it even more so we can add new jobs attract new residents,” says Crain.

Crain says the Chamber has high hopes it's tourism numbers will continue to increase. He adds he hopes to do this with the continuous work and partnership with community and business members.