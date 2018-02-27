Grove PD receives body cams from the community

Grove (OK)- Officers in a Northeast Oklahoma Police Department have new pieces of safety equipment, all thanks to the support of their community.

Two separate five-thousand dollar grants helped the Grove Police Department purchase 14 body cameras for its officers.

The first grant came from the Oklahoma Municipal League, but those funds were only able to provide half of how many body cams that were needed. That's when a few Grove citizens stepped in to pay for the rest.

"One of our councilmen Ivan Devitt Senior set out on a mission to try to make up the difference. And he along with Ed Townsend of Bank of Grand Lake and Joe McCorkle of the Dodd Company raised an additional $5,000,” says Chief Mark Morris.

Chief Morris says body cameras are essential in situations where complaints are filed against any party to protect the officer, the city and any civilians involved.