Grove HS jazz band headed to Hawaii

The Grove High School jazz band is headed on a special trip to Hawaii this Wednesday.

Joe Wilhelm, Grove High School band director says they will be performing at the University of Hawaii Clinic, Pearl Harbor, and the Cultural Center. He says this is a once in lifetime opportunity for many of his students and they are in need of help.

Wilhelm adds most of the funds have been raised for the trip, however they are still in need of funds to cover the added expense of traveling with instruments. He says this trip provides a great learning experience for students.

"The cultural experience they'll get to see all about the Polynesian islands and they'll see all about the culture of the Hawaiian islands, the history, and of course the musical aspect. They'll get to perform and they'll get to perform for international audience and that's very exciting,” says Joe Wilhelm.

Wilhelm says to help the students, you can contact Grove High School at 918-786-2207.