Freeman Medical System celebrates National Therapy Animal Day

They're known as man's best friend, but they can also be a patient's best friend.

In honor of National Therapy Animal Day, an area health system says thank you to the pooches that make up the Freeman Therapy Dog Program as well as their handlers. The animals make a trip to Freeman West two times a month and on most major holidays. Sue Hicks brings lucky dog with her on hospital visits and says she gets a lot of satisfaction even though the pair volunteer their time.

"As soon as those dogs walk in, they smile, and you know what, people forget about what's going on, they forget about their rooms, they forget about the bad things they're going through and it makes they're whole day brighter,” says Sue Hicks.

Members of the Freeman Auxiliary were on hand to give the animals a "doggy bag" full of treats for their efforts.