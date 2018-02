Flu season has set a deadly record in the state of Oklahoma.

173 patients have passed away from influenza this season, the biggest number for the state since they started keeping track in 2009. That compares to the previous record of 129 set last year.

31 of those deaths come from the 12 county northeast region, which includes Ottawa and Delaware counties. Experts believe the worst of the flu season has passed, with numbers of new cases dwindling.