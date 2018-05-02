News

Family Pharmacy files for bankruptcy

By: Stuart Price

Posted: May 01, 2018 10:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 10:52 PM CDT

One of the largest independently-owned pharmacies in Southwest Missouri is filing for bankruptcy hoping to sell all of its assets.

Family Pharmacy has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Because of the timing of the filing, the company will have to ask the court before they can pay their employees. 

Court documents list massive hits within the last two years with a loss of more than seven point five million dollars. In total it's estimated that Family Pharmacy owes three main creditors more than $30 million dollars. The company owes money to the Bank of Missouri, Cardinal Health and JM Smith Corporation.

In a statement the company says, "Family Pharmacy plans to continue to operate in the ordinary course of business while it pursues a sale of substantially all its assets to a proposed purchaser, Smith Drug Company, a division of JM Smith Corporation."

