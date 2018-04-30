Ex-husband in Greitens case to be deposed Monday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MISSOURI (Missourinet) - The attorney representing the ex-husband in the Governor Greitens’ felony invasion of privacy case is scheduled to be deposed Monday.

This is one of a few victories of motions filed by the Governor’s defense team ahead of the May 14th trial.

On Friday, Judge Rex Burlison ordered that Attorney Al Watkins be deposed on the source of the 100-thousand-dollars delivered to his Clayton law office to cover his client’s legal fees.

The defense has speculated the money may have come from a political operative. This comes after Burlison refused to allow the defense to question former Democratic Party Chairman Roy Temple about the money.

When he rejected a defense motion to dismiss the case more than a week ago, Judge Burlison ordered that several key witnesses be re-deposed. Among them was the prosecution’s hired private investigator William Tisaby.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the woman who had the affair with Greitens must turn over her cell phone for a forensic investigation.

(Missourinet St. Louis correspondent Jill Enders contributed this story)

