December: a busy time of year for taxidermists

As 2017 comes to a close, December is normally one of the busiest times of the year for taxidermists.

Taxidermy started as just a hobby for Feron Hombree. Now, he operates Freedom Outdoor and Taxidermy in Seneca, which works on thousands of deer annually as well as other animals.

"We get a lot of bobcats, coyotes, foxes, stuff like that as well as we do quite a few birds; a lot of ducks. Ducks are getting knocked down quite a bit right now,” says Feron Hembree.

Hembree has also operated on some of the most exotic of animals.

"It was two different people. They both call me for an animal I had never heard of before, and before I get both of those in, a third one rolled in. So I got three Oryx in a week and I didn't know what it was at the beginning of that week,” says Feron Hembree.



He's also worked on animals of amazing size.

"It's right behind me. This buffalo is the biggest animal I've done. It was kind of one of those things where I got it and then it's mine, and people said you'd have to have a lot of help to get it done. So I said ‘watch me’ and I did it,” says Feron Hembree.

His work is catching the eye of people all over the Four States and beyond.

"We're getting customers from all over the nation so it's just awesome to watch a small business grow into a larger business,” says Feron Hembree.

And while December maybe his busiest month, he really stays busy year round.

"We're a full service shop, so we have spurts all year long with different seasons,” says Feron Hembree.