Deadline for filing 2018 personal property list closing in

Missouri residents are running out of time to file their 2018 personal property list.

March 1st is the deadline for the form which accounts for items like cars, trucks, boats and motorcycles owned by a resident on January 1st of this year.

The information is used for tax statements sent out later in the year.

If you haven't filled yours out yet, you have through the end of the day Thursday. That includes submitting the paper form or filling it out online in counties with that option.