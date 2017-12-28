Cold Weather and Frozen Pipes

Another chilly night is in store for the Four States, which means that your pipes could be in danger of freezing.

David Box is no stranger to pipes bursting due to the cold weather.

"In our situation flooding, like it'll flood the kitchen, flood the unit next to it. It's just it's just not a good deal,” says David Box, an apartment owner.

David is one of many that have experienced the frustration of pipes freezing, then breaking causing plumbing issues. But there are ways to make sure your house stays dry and the water in your pipes stays unfrozen.

"You know the main thing is if you know you have areas your house where you have pipes that freeze frequently. It's going to be under the kitchen sink, under vanity sinks. It's great just to keep those doors open, so you get the air flow from the house in there and then if you know you have a troubled area let that faucet drip. That running water isn't going to freeze like it would if it was turned off,” says John Henkle, owner of Henkle's Ace Hardware.

If you already have ice in your pipes, then other actions need to be taken. You can thaw out the pipe with a hot towel or use a hair dryer to blow warm air on it to let the ice melt. However, once water starts leaking from the pipe make sure to take quick action. Duct tape won't do the job.

"It needs to be fixed right. You can't just put a band-aid on it unless it's for a few minutes. It needs to be fixed right,” says John Henkle.

If the job is too difficult or too messy be sure to call a plumber. And if having pipes burst on him has taught David anything, it's that it's ok to let that water run.

"You have to let them drip. Don't worry about your water bill. Just let it drip,” says David Box.