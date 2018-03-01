City of Girard celebrates 150th birthday

The city of Girard is celebrating a big milestone today.

Girard is 150 years old today, and not only were city leaders there participating in the event, but students were asked to perform as well.

"It's really cool just to see how a big of a deal it is in the community,” says Brittley Bailey, Girard HS student.

"It's pretty special you know the way it started and the way it developed over the years,” says Mickey Pyle, Girard mayor.

"We really wanted this to be something our students remember. We wanted to engage them with some projects and really make that history come to life, help them to know what Kansas was like and what Girard was like, what life was like back then,” says Nancy Bauer.

"I think it will be pretty memorable to me whenever I'm off in college or maybe when the next one happens, like 200,” says Brittley Bailey.

And the celebration doesn't stop there.

"The group 150's gonna have some type of event for every month for the remainder of the year,” says Mickey Pyle.

"That's everything from an alumni football game in May to a haunted history hayride in October,” says Nancy Bauer.

And Mayor Pyle hopes to continue the success of the small town of girard.

"I decided I wanted to make a difference and that's how I feel about it. I want to work and do everything within my power and the council's power to get things done where the city of Girard goes in the right direction,” says Mickey Pyle.

And not only is the city celebrating its birthday, but this year many businesses are marking 50 and 100 year birthdays as well.