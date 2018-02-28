Cherokee County commissioners approve grants to raise tourism on Route 66

iStock/tbd 1985: U.S. Route 66 is officially removed from the United States Highway System. Established on Nov. 11, 1926, the route was one of the original highways in the system and became one of the most famous roads in America. It originally ran from Chicago to Los Angeles through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, covering a total of 2,448 miles.

Cherokee County commissioners approve several grant applications that may draw additional tourists to its stretch of Route 66.

Three tourism grants were brought before the board during its weekly meeting on Monday. Each application was approved for $300 dollars from the Cherokee County Tourism Grant Program.

The first grant will introduce the hashtag "No Place Like Kansas" Instameet, that will take place on March 10th. A group of participants will travel 13 miles to Route 66 and document their journey on Instagram.

The second grant will allow for a special mother road sign that will be placed at the roundabout between Riverton and Baxter Springs.

The third grant was requested by the foundation to bring back the Baxter Springs annual community event, Cowtown Spring Fling.