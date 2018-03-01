Hundreds of athletes from small colleges and universities across the country are in Pittsburg this week. But they were the ones making all the noise today.

As a shot putter for Friends University in Wichita, David Loucks is used to people cheering him on. But today he and hundreds of other athletes were the ones doing the cheering.

"We actually have a couple of special ed groups at Friends University so it's really cool to kind of spread our branches and help out in the community,” says David Loucks.

It was all part of the NAIA Champions of Character track meet featuring Special Olympians from all over Southeast Kansas.

The event gave special Olympians the chance to make new friends and to catch up with old ones. Like John Lair, who is now the president of the state Special Olympics after having training many of the athletes competing in this event.

"Oh John, he's like one of my greatest brothers and he always will be,” says Jay Horn.

"Oh it's awesome, always is good to come to Pittsburg, just a lot of fun, seeing the athletes interact with the NAIA athletes is awesome,” says John Lair.

Lair says, per capita, the southeast part of the state has more Special Olympians than any other region in Kansas.